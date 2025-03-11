The timetable has been announced for the new hospital shuttle bus.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HS1 will connect Blackburn and Burnley town centres, including linking both Royal Blackburn Hospital and Burnley General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Moving People spokesperson said: “It is inevitable that parallels will be drawn with the previous fully funded service that is to be withdrawn on 31st March 2025. In order to make this commercially viable, some compromises were essential in its creation in comparison to the previous service. We have developed this timetable to try and meet the needs of the majority of customers and it will be continually reviewed to provide the best service possible.”

Transport operator Moving People is taking over the bus shuttle service that takes people to The Royal Blackburn Hospital (pictured) from Burnley. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard

Here is everything you need to know about the new shuttle:

When will the bus run?

It will operate at regular times throughout the day from 6am to 9pm between Blackburn Bus Station and Burnley General Hospital from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. The full timetable can be viewed here.

Where can I catch the bus?

Blackburn Bus Station – stand 14

Royal Blackburn Hospital - stands A&B

Burnley Town Centre - bus bays outside the bus station in Red Lion Street (towards Burnley General) and Croft Street (towards Blackburn)

Burnley General Hospital - bus bay in Briercliffe Road and the stop in Casterton Avenue between the two entrances (pick-up only)

What will be the route?

Blackburn Bus Station to Burnley General Hospital:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Blackburn Bus Station Stand 14 onto Penny Street – right on Salford – left into Railway Road to pass Railway Station – ahead on Jubilee Street – left on Darwen Street – under railway bridge and ahead on Park Road – onto Grimshaw Park – left on A6077 Haslingden Road – into Royal Blackburn Hospital From Royal Blackburn Hospital – left on Haslingden Road – join M65 Eastbound at J5 – right at M65 J10 (5th exit) onto Cavalry Way - over motorway and left at Gannow Top roundabout (1st exit) – follow A671 Westway – bear left at lights into Westgate – straight on at lights into St James’s Street – ahead through bus gate and round into Hammerton Street – left at lights into Hargreaves Street – left at lights into Manchester Road – follow right into Red Lion Street to bus stop. From Red Lion Street - left at lights onto A682 Centenary Way – ahead at lights into Church Street – continue through lights onto A682 Colne Road – follow one-way system at Duke Bar – right via Barden Street into Briercliffe Road – terminates into to bus bay outside Burnley General Hospital, phase 5 on Briercliffe Road.

Burnley General Hospital to Blackburn Bus Station:

From bus bay outside Burnley General Hospital phase 5 on Briercliffe Road – Left on to Casterton Avenue, - Left on to Colne Road - left on to Church Street – right at lights into Yorkshire Street – left into Croft Street to bus stop – right into Red Lion Street – left into Parker Lane – right into Grimshaw Street – straight on at lights into Hargreaves Street – then reverse of route to Royal Blackburn Hospital. From Royal Blackburn Hospital – reverse of route to Grimshaw Park to Asda – left onto A6078 – right onto Great Bolton Street – under railway bridge and ahead onto Darwen Street – bear left in one-way system onto Mincing Lane – first right into Mill Lane – ahead across lights into Jubilee Street – then reverse of route to Blackburn Bus Station.

How much will it cost?

The service is not subsidised by the Trust, Blackburn with Darwen Council or Lancashire County Council. This means it will be run commercially and fares will be capped at a maximum of £3 per journey. There are currently no discounted weekly or monthly tickets available but concessionary passes are accepted between 9-30am and 11pm.

Additional information can be found on Bustimes.org