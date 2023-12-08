Parish Councils in Ribble Valley have introduced additional Speed Indicator Devices in a bid to tackle ongoing speeding and enhance rural road safety.

Three SPIDs have been purchased by Ribble Valley Borough Council, which will be temporarily installed on key routes to display and record a vehicle’s speed and alert the driver if they are above or below the speed limit.

Data which is recorded from SPIDs will be shared with Parish Councils and the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership. The data will be used to prioritise any potential police interventions as well as to inform any further possible road safety measures.

Kevin Day, police sergeant for the Rural Task Force, with Coun. Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee.

Coun. Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee, said: “Ribble Valley Borough Council is delighted to be able to support road safety and our Parish Councils, via the purchase of SPID devices.

“We recognise that road safety is consistently named as one of the top three concerns for residents. In addition, we know that rural roads can pose a high risk, with speed often being a major factor in rural road crashes. A national study of single-carriageway rural roads estimated that a 10% increase in average speed results in a 30% increase in fatal and serious crashes.

“It is imperative therefore that we continue to develop and implement initiatives to improve road safety and alleviate concerns for our residents.”

Tackling road safety is a key priority of the Ribble Valley Community Safety Partnership, a multi-agency initiative which includes Lancashire Police and Lancashire County Council.

Claire Pearson, chief inspector for response policing in Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, and Nelson, said: “We recognise that road safety is amongst one of the top concerns of the community in Ribble Valley. The police welcome anything which will assist the Ribble Valley Community Safety Partnership in tackling this issue.