News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Two Ribble Valley pubs celebrating after scooping Thwaites Hospitality Awards

Cheers to this pair of Ribble Valley pubs following their success in the Thwaites Hospitality Awards.
By Laura Longworth
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Traders Arms in Mellor and The Buck Inn in Clitheroe battled against 203 other pubs nationally to secure accolades at the Spanish-themed awards ceremony at the Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford where guests enjoyed a sangria reception, a three-course meal and an evening of entertainment.

The evening saw The Traders Arms scoop the highly coveted title Best Newcomer while the Best Investment award was given to The Buck Inn in Clitheroe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the award win, Linzi Clark, tenant at The Traders Arms, said: “We are delighted to have won the award for Best Newcomer. We can’t wait to take the award back home to our team and celebrate this amazing achievement with them”.

Most Popular
Mike Smith, Rachel Crossland, Rachel Myers, Dale Clark, Linzi Clark, of The Traders Arms.Mike Smith, Rachel Crossland, Rachel Myers, Dale Clark, Linzi Clark, of The Traders Arms.
Mike Smith, Rachel Crossland, Rachel Myers, Dale Clark, Linzi Clark, of The Traders Arms.
Read More
Dates and times for Christmas church services in the Ribble Valley

Steve Corny, tenant at The Buck Inn, said: “We are so shocked, yet so happy to win the award for Best Investment. Since re-opening the pub, we have ploughed our own investment into the beer garden, making it a great space for all to enjoy. A big thank you to Thwaites for this award!”

Andrew Buchanan, Director of Pubs and Brewing at Daniel Thwaites, said: “We’ve always taken great pride in our pubs and the teams that are the driving force behind them, so to be able to come together and celebrate their achievements is fantastic. This year the calibre of entrants has been extremely high and despite facing various challenges over the past few years, all of our winners and finalists have done a tremendous job of showcasing their resilience and dedication to hospitality excellence.”

Related topics:Ribble ValleyClitheroe