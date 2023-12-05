Two Ribble Valley pubs celebrating after scooping Thwaites Hospitality Awards

Cheers to this pair of Ribble Valley pubs following their success in the Thwaites Hospitality Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Traders Arms in Mellor and The Buck Inn in Clitheroe battled against 203 other pubs nationally to secure accolades at the Spanish-themed awards ceremony at the Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford where guests enjoyed a sangria reception, a three-course meal and an evening of entertainment.

The evening saw The Traders Arms scoop the highly coveted title Best Newcomer while the Best Investment award was given to The Buck Inn in Clitheroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the award win, Linzi Clark, tenant at The Traders Arms, said: “We are delighted to have won the award for Best Newcomer. We can’t wait to take the award back home to our team and celebrate this amazing achievement with them”.

Mike Smith, Rachel Crossland, Rachel Myers, Dale Clark, Linzi Clark, of The Traders Arms.

Steve Corny, tenant at The Buck Inn, said: “We are so shocked, yet so happy to win the award for Best Investment. Since re-opening the pub, we have ploughed our own investment into the beer garden, making it a great space for all to enjoy. A big thank you to Thwaites for this award!”