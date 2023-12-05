Two Ribble Valley pubs celebrating after scooping Thwaites Hospitality Awards
The Traders Arms in Mellor and The Buck Inn in Clitheroe battled against 203 other pubs nationally to secure accolades at the Spanish-themed awards ceremony at the Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford where guests enjoyed a sangria reception, a three-course meal and an evening of entertainment.
The evening saw The Traders Arms scoop the highly coveted title Best Newcomer while the Best Investment award was given to The Buck Inn in Clitheroe.
Commenting on the award win, Linzi Clark, tenant at The Traders Arms, said: “We are delighted to have won the award for Best Newcomer. We can’t wait to take the award back home to our team and celebrate this amazing achievement with them”.
Steve Corny, tenant at The Buck Inn, said: “We are so shocked, yet so happy to win the award for Best Investment. Since re-opening the pub, we have ploughed our own investment into the beer garden, making it a great space for all to enjoy. A big thank you to Thwaites for this award!”
Andrew Buchanan, Director of Pubs and Brewing at Daniel Thwaites, said: “We’ve always taken great pride in our pubs and the teams that are the driving force behind them, so to be able to come together and celebrate their achievements is fantastic. This year the calibre of entrants has been extremely high and despite facing various challenges over the past few years, all of our winners and finalists have done a tremendous job of showcasing their resilience and dedication to hospitality excellence.”