Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A campaign group fighting to have a former rail link reopened has been boosted by the news that all local general election candidates say they are behind the plan.

The Skipton to Colne rail project runs through key “Red Wall” constituencies.

Since the election was announced, SELRAP has contacted all the prospective candidates, and says it has now received support from almost all candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SELRAP’s chairman Peter Bryson said: “All of the former Members of Parliament along the route all fully supported this vital project. All wanted it delivered quickly. Therefore, we will be urging all our new MPs to impress on the incoming government the importance of rapidly mobilising this key project.”

SELRAP is campaigning to reopen the Skipton to Colne line

SELRAP is campaigning to restore the 12-mile long Skipton to Colne railway.

The project would give several very large communities transformational transport links; in particular by providing fast links to the northern powerhouse cities of Leeds and Bradford for education and employment opportunities.

The new route would serve Accrington, Burnley and Pendle; three large areas with a combined population of over quarter of a million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Transport and Network Rail has already developed a sound business case for the Skipton to Colne project. This would cost £300m. or around 1% of the government’s planned spending for the Northern Powerhouse Rail.