Members of the public are being invited to a meeting to discuss the ongoing campaign to restore the Colne to Skipton rail link.

SELRAP (Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership) will host an open meeting on September 11th at 7pm at The Crown Hotel in Colne.

Miranda Barker OBE, the chief executive of East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, will be the guest speaker.

She will be talking about: ‘The Importance of Rail Connectivity for Businesses, Economic and Social Regeneration’.

The group would like to open the meeting up to non-members who are interested in hearing more about the campaign. Anyone wishing to attend as a guest must contact via the website www.selrap.org.uk and you will be placed on the attendance list.