A group of seven young theatre performers had a magnificent time when they performed at the legendary Edinburgh Fringe Festival this month.

Colne’s Stage Door Youth Theatre put on ‘Beware the Jabberwock’, a 45-minute play by playwright and author Ron Nicol, who the youngsters were also lucky enough to meet, and who also had some very kind words to say about their talents.

William Peacock, Erin Jarvis, Lewis Sugden, Martha Lickess, Josh Ryde, Annabelle Ogle and Charlie Drinkwater performed daily at Greenside’s Lime Studio, Nicolson Square, in the Scottish capital.

Stage Door Youth Theatre creative leader Janet Philbrook said: “Our young performers have loved every minute of the experience, both on and off stage. We’re so very proud of our lovely Stage Door Enigma Theatre company.”

The Stage Door Youth Theatre cast with author and playwright Ron Nicol after performing Beware the Jabberwock at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Each afternoon, the youngsters headed out on to Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile to drum up audiences for the following day.

And the young stars received rave reviews from some esteemed figures, including no less than playwright Ron Nicol.

Ron said: “An imaginative, inventive and delightful production. Sensitive performances by the two lost sisters, and delightful portrayals of the weird inhabitants of Tulgey Wood by the rest of the cast.

“The audience of all ages - adults and children - responded with great enjoyment. So pleased I saw it and was able to meet the cast and production team afterwards.”