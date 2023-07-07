News you can trust since 1877
SELRAP (Skipton - East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership) meeting with Shadow Transport Minister Louise Haigh

A campaign group fighting for the reopening of the Skipton to Colne railway line have met with the Shadow Transport Secretary.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

SELRAP (Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership) members met with Labour’s Louise Haigh MP in a meeting and presentation arranged by John Grogan the prospective Labour candidate for Keighley and Ilkley.

Jane Wood, from SELRAP, said: “There was an emphasis on the project helping regenerate areas of social deprivation. The presentation included a map of such areas across Lancashire together with South and West Yorkshire.

Andy Dixon, Chris Oakley and Peter Bryson from SELRAP, Tracey Brabin ( Mayor of West Yorkshire). Susan Hincliffe (Bradford City Council Leader who also chairs the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Group), Louise Haigh (MP for the Heeley constituency in Sheffield ) and John Grogan.
“The presentation showed the project is value for money and would transform rail connectivity. The Skipton to Colne line should be seen as an integral part of the strategic rail proposals for the north of England.

“Louise Haigh was interested to hear how the re-opening would help link so many major towns together which are not being served by Northern Powerhouse Rail. Political advisors who were there asked about improving passenger services from Preston to Colne and also strategic freight.”

