SELRAP (Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership) members met with Labour’s Louise Haigh MP in a meeting and presentation arranged by John Grogan the prospective Labour candidate for Keighley and Ilkley.

Jane Wood, from SELRAP, said: “There was an emphasis on the project helping regenerate areas of social deprivation. The presentation included a map of such areas across Lancashire together with South and West Yorkshire.

Andy Dixon, Chris Oakley and Peter Bryson from SELRAP, Tracey Brabin ( Mayor of West Yorkshire). Susan Hincliffe (Bradford City Council Leader who also chairs the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Group), Louise Haigh (MP for the Heeley constituency in Sheffield ) and John Grogan.

“The presentation showed the project is value for money and would transform rail connectivity. The Skipton to Colne line should be seen as an integral part of the strategic rail proposals for the north of England.