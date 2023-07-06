Coun. Afrasiab Anwar and Oliver Ryan said they strongly oppose the proposed closure of the ticket offices at Burnley Central Station and Burnley Manchester Road Station.

Writing with his concerns to Northern Trains, Coun. Anwar said: “Both stations are vital transportation hubs that play a crucial role in connecting the local community to various

destinations.

Burnley Manchester Road rail station

“The closure of the ticket offices at these stations would not only inconvenience passengers but also have a negative impact on the overall travel experience and accessibility of the rail network in the area.

“While it has been mentioned that only a small percentage of rail tickets are purchased from ticket offices, it is important to consider the wider context. Many passengers, particularly those who are less familiar with technology or prefer personalised assistance, rely on the support and guidance provided by knowledgeable ticket office staff.

“The closure of these offices would disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with disabilities or limited access to digital platforms.

Moreover, the presence of ticket offices provides a sense of security, reassurance, and human interaction that cannot be replaced by automated machines or online platforms.

“The staff at Burnley Central Station and Burnley Manchester Road Station ticket offices not only handle ticket sales but also offer valuable assistance, address inquiries, provide travel information, and ensure the safety and well-being of passengers. Their expertise and personalised service contribute to a positive passenger experience.

“The closure of the ticket offices at Burnley Central Station and Burnley Manchester Road Station would have far-reaching consequences, impacting not only the local community but also the image and reputation of the rail operator.”

His sentiments were echoed y Oliver Ryan who is hoping to become the next Burnley Labour MP.

Mr Ryan wrote to the Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper with his concerns.

Mr Ryan said: “I am writing to express my concern over plans to close rail ticket offices in Burnley. On the 5th July, the Rail Delivery Group confirmed plans to move staff out of ticket offices and into stations, with the consultation on these significant changes to last just 21 days.

“That news will be deeply worrying to my elderly and disabled constituents, the hundreds of thousands of people employed in our rail industry, the staff employed in my own constituency, and all those who rely on the support and advice provided by staff in ticket.

“Passengers in Burnley are already suffering due to the chaos on our railways. They should not have to face any further disruptions to their travel plans due to your poor management of our rail networks.

“Our rail network is already failing passengers in Burnley and is in desperate need of reform. But the people of this country have lost confidence in your Government to deliver a rail network that works for passengers.”

