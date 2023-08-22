News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

SELRAP says East Lancashire ignored in Transport for the North’s (TfN) latest rail strategy

Rail campaign group SELRAP believes several big communities in East Lancashire – especially Pendle and Burnley – have been shunted aside, by a new government study.
By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

The group, which has been campaigning to reopen the Skipton to Colne railway line, made the statment after studying Transport for the North’s (TfN) latest strategy.

Members believe “there is nothing in TfN’s latest plan to improve this region’s dire transport connections into the powerhouse cities of Leeds and Bradford.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley and Pendle still have some of the worst levels of economic and social deprivation anywhere in England. Since the pandemic, the economic situation in several of these key marginal Red Wall constituencies has worsened.

SELRAP was started in 2001 by a like-minded group with the intention of re-opening the 12 mile stretch of line from Skipton to ColneSELRAP was started in 2001 by a like-minded group with the intention of re-opening the 12 mile stretch of line from Skipton to Colne
SELRAP was started in 2001 by a like-minded group with the intention of re-opening the 12 mile stretch of line from Skipton to Colne

And unbelievably, today’s train journey from Pendle or central Burnley into Leeds, just 25 miles away, takes over two hours.

Read More
SELRAP (Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership) to host meeting featuri...

SELRAP chairman Peter Bryson said: “TfN plans to spend £29 billion on rail improvements in the North over the next 25 years, but not a penny is coming to East Lancashire.

“Thus TfN has simply ignored the pledges made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt when they relaunched, in Accrington earlier this year, the Conservative’s manifesto commitments to ‘Level-Up the UK’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Reopening the 12-mile long missing link strategic railway Skipton to Colne would directly connect East Lancashire with central Leeds, thus offering faster journey times of about an hour.

“This ‘missing link’ will therefore give several very large communities far better access to many good education and employment opportunities.”

Accordingly, to deliver on this government’s recent promises to Level Up, SELRAP said it is now calling on Transport for the North to make Skipton and Colne their top priority project.

Related topics:NorthEast LancashirePendleBurnley