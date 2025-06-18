An Uber driver has shared footage of a child throwing a stone at his car from a bridge in Padiham, causing damage.

The incident happened last Thursday at 4:41pm in Station Road, with the stone striking his windscreen and causing it to crack. Abdul Rahim shared the video to warn other drivers and highlight the dangers of the behaviour.

He said: “Fortunately, no one was injured, but this could have easily resulted in a serious accident. I’m sharing this in hopes of raising awareness and encouraging parents to speak to their children about the dangers and consequences of this behaviour.”