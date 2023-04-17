Road closures: three for Burnley drivers this week
Drivers in and around Burnley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M65, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, jct seven - 12 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.
• M65, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, jct seven - 12 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.
• M65, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, J10 to J9 - lane closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.