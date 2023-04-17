News you can trust since 1877
Road closures: three for Burnley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Burnley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By John Deehan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures will begin over the next seven days:

All three closures will affect the M65All three closures will affect the M65
M65, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, jct seven - 12 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.

• M65, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, jct seven - 12 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.

• M65, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, J10 to J9 - lane closure for drainage.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

