And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures will begin over the next seven days:

All three closures will affect the M65

• M65, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, jct seven - 12 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.

• M65, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, jct seven - 12 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.

• M65, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, J10 to J9 - lane closure for drainage.