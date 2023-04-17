An animal rescue centre is looking for forever homes for 16 dogs who are currently up for adoption.

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary has the following beautiful dogs available for adoption.

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is currently open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm. There’s no need to make an appointment.

If you can provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Have a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each dog:

1 . Zorro Breed: Pug Terrier Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . Coco and Max Breed: Cavapoo Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 5 years 1 month Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Bruce Breed: Rottweiler Sex: Male Age: 9 years 11 months Photo: NA Photo Sales

4 . Axel Breed: Terrier (Bull) Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month Photo: NA Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4