Road closures: four for Burnley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Burnley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the following four closures that have, or are scheduled to begin over the next two weeks:

Four closures will affect the M65 over the next two weeksFour closures will affect the M65 over the next two weeks
M65, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, jct 10 entry slip road lane closure and slip road closure due to barrier scheme.

• M65, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M65, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M65, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

