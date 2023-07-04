News you can trust since 1877
Bank of Dave named Feature Film of 2023 at National Film Awards in London

Bank of Dave – the Burnley-set feelgood film about Dave Fishwick’s crusade against the big banks – has been named the Feature Film of 2023 at the National Film Awards.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

The Netflix biopic, which stars Rory Kinnear as Burnley and Pendle minibus salesman Dave Fishwick, struck a chord with audiences across the country when it was released across the country in January, and it now seems industry insiders agree.

Delighted Dave was present at the National Film Awards held last night (Monday) at Porchester Hall in London to receive the coveted gong.

He said: “It’s an honour to win such a prestigious award, I would like to give a huge thank you to The National Film Awards.

Dave Fishwick with wife Nicola at the National Film Awards 2023 where Bank of Dave picked up Best Feature FilmDave Fishwick with wife Nicola at the National Film Awards 2023 where Bank of Dave picked up Best Feature Film
“All the actors and actresses in the Bank of Dave movie have all been a joy to work with and Netflix have been amazing. Me and all the team are really looking forward to working on the sequel.

“Hollywood is coming back to Burnley!”

Indeed, as the Burnley Express revealed, such has been the success of the original, Netflix commissioned a sequel to their hit film.

Dave Fishwick at the National Film Awards where Bank of Dave scooped Feature Film of 2023Dave Fishwick at the National Film Awards where Bank of Dave scooped Feature Film of 2023
Dave was in good company at the awards, which also saw British A-listers Hugh Grant, Kate Beckinsale, Olivia Colman and Taron Egerton win awards.

The National Film Awards said: “The evening concluded with the highly anticipated Best Feature Film award, which went to ‘Bank of Dave.’ This remarkable film captivated audiences with its compelling storyline, brilliant performances, and exceptional direction.

“The National Film Awards 2023 was an unforgettable celebration of the film industry, honoring outstanding achievements and highlighting the immense talent within the field.”

