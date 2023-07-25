News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Road closures: five for Burnley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Burnley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By John Deehan
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST
Read More
Burnley pupil walking a mile a day to raise money for Pendleside Hospice

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

The M65 closures are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.The M65 closures are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The M65 closures are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M65, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• A56, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• A56, from 9pm August 3 to 5am August 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, jct 10 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to maintenance.

• A56, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 8 - slip road closure for barriers - permanent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A56, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:Road ClosuresDriversBurnleyM65