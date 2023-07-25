And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M65, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• A56, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• A56, from 9pm August 3 to 5am August 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, jct 10 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to maintenance.

• A56, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 8 - slip road closure for barriers - permanent.

• A56, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.