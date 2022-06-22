Train operators Northern tweeted this morning that “due to a fire near the railway involving gas cylinders at Burnley Manchester Road, the line is blocked.

"Train services through this station may be subject to disruption, across all routes.”

Train services have been disrupted at Burnley's Manchester Road Station

Three fire engines, an air ambulance, two land ambulances, an advanced paramedic and an operational commander were mobilised to Sefton Terrace, off Piccadilly Road on Monday afternoon when an apparent explosion caused the partial collapse of a house.

The explosion has caused disruption to the nearby rail line since then.

A teenage girl and a man were injured as a result of the incident while residents were evacuated from 10 neighbouring houses and told to go to St Matthew’s Church on Albion Street.