As reported in the Burnley Express, a house in Sefton Terrace, off Piccadilly Road, collapsed following an explosion yesterday afternoon.

A teenage girl was rescued from the rubble by emergency services personnel and a man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

It is still not known at this stage what caused the explosion, but Cadent has confirmed the local supply was “sound.”

Cadent has confirmed gas did not cause the explosion at Sefton Terrace

Jenny Moten, North West Network Director at Cadent, said: “Our teams have continued to support the multi-agency response to yesterday’s incident in Burnley (June 20th).

“We’ve carried out a thorough check of the gas mains and service pipes in the area. I can confirm they are sound and did not contribute to or cause the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this incident. We remain on site today to support other agencies as they continue their investigations and to assist customers as they return to their homes.

“Cadent provides a 24/7, 365-day gas emergency service. If you ever smell gas, see damage to gas pipes or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999 immediately, day or night.”

Three fire engines, an air ambulance, two land ambulances, an advanced paramedic and an operational commander attended alongside police.