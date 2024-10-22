Police close King Street in Whalley between the junctions of Accrington Road and Station Road due to traffic accident

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 10:22 BST
A road accident has closed a busy road in the Ribble Valley this morning.

King Street in Whalley, the main road through the town, is closed between the junctions of Accrington Road and Station Road and Ribble Valley police have said they anticipate it will be closed for some time while the road is cleared.

Motorists have been advised to look for an alternative route and leave plenty of extra time to get to their destination. A police spokesman said: “We’ll update you once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

