A road accident has closed a busy road in the Ribble Valley this morning.

King Street in Whalley, the main road through the town, is closed between the junctions of Accrington Road and Station Road and Ribble Valley police have said they anticipate it will be closed for some time while the road is cleared.

Motorists have been advised to look for an alternative route and leave plenty of extra time to get to their destination. A police spokesman said: “We’ll update you once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”