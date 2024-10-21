Police launch investigation after stabbing in Burnley's Dean Street

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:15 GMT
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 17:40 GMT
Police have launched an inquiry after a stabbing in Burnley last night.

Police were called to Dean Street to reports of a stabbing at around 8-49pm and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with stab injuries to his hand.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information that could help police is asked to call 101 quoting log 1203 of 20th October 2024.

