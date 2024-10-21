Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an inquiry after a stabbing in Burnley last night.

Police were called to Dean Street to reports of a stabbing at around 8-49pm and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with stab injuries to his hand.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information that could help police is asked to call 101 quoting log 1203 of 20th October 2024.