Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after serious road accident in Clitheroe leaves man in his 30s in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Emergency services were called to Henthorn Road at the junction with Brown Street at 12.40pm to reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a white Ford Ka. The road was closed for several hours.
The victim, a local man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.
No arrests have been made.
PC Matt Davidson, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This collision has left a man with very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.
“We are working to establish the circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police.”
Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 633 of April 25, 2023.