Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after serious road accident in Clitheroe leaves man in his 30s in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a serious road accident in Clitheroe yesterday, which left a man in his 30s in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST

Emergency services were called to Henthorn Road at the junction with Brown Street at 12.40pm to reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a white Ford Ka. The road was closed for several hours.

The victim, a local man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a serious road accident in Clitheroe yesterday left a man in a critical but stable condition
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a serious road accident in Clitheroe yesterday left a man in a critical but stable condition
No arrests have been made.

PC Matt Davidson, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This collision has left a man with very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We are working to establish the circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police.”

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 633 of April 25, 2023.

