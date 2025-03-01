Police appeal for information after man suffers serious injuries in collision on A6068 Higher Shuttleworth Road at Hapton

By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Mar 2025, 11:42 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage folllowing a serious collision in Hapton last night which left a man in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the A6068 Higher Shuttleworth Road at 6-13pm following reports a Ford Puma, heading towards the M65, had collided with Scania Artic HGV and a Cupra Born V1. The driver of the Ford, a man in is 40s, was rushed to hospital after he suffered a number of serious injuries.

Sgt Bex Price, of Lancashire Police’s road policing unit, said: “As a result of this collision a man has been left with serious injuries. Work is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 1173 of 28th February 2025

