Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage folllowing a serious collision in Hapton last night which left a man in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the A6068 Higher Shuttleworth Road at 6-13pm following reports a Ford Puma, heading towards the M65, had collided with Scania Artic HGV and a Cupra Born V1. The driver of the Ford, a man in is 40s, was rushed to hospital after he suffered a number of serious injuries.

Sgt Bex Price, of Lancashire Police’s road policing unit, said: “As a result of this collision a man has been left with serious injuries. Work is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 1173 of 28th February 2025