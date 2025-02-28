Police close A6068 Higher Shuttleworth road at Hapton this evening due to road accident

By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Feb 2025, 19:40 BST

A road traffic accident has closed the A6068 Higher Shuttleworth road, Hapton, this evening.

The road is closed from the junction with Blackburn Road to the junction eight roundabout on the M65.

Police have said they expect the road to be closed for some time while they assess the situation. Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route, leaving plenty of extra time for their journey.

