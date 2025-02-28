Police close A6068 Higher Shuttleworth road at Hapton this evening due to road accident
A road traffic accident has closed the A6068 Higher Shuttleworth road, Hapton, this evening.
The road is closed from the junction with Blackburn Road to the junction eight roundabout on the M65.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.