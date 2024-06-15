Police appeal after elderly man dies in road collision in the Ribble Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information and footage following a fatal collision in Pendleton yesterday.

Officers were called to Whalley Road at 2-45pm to reports a blue Toyota C-HR had collided with a pedestrian, a local man in his 70s who died at the scene. Nobody in the Toyota was injured.

As part of ongoing enquiries, the police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage that would assist their investigation to come forward. They would also like to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of a blue Toyota C-HR in Clitheroe prior to the collision.

