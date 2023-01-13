Pedestrian hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car in Burnley
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being struck by a car in Burnley.
A VW Polo struck a pedestrian near a section of roadworks in Accrington Road, Burnley at around 8.40am on Friday (January 13).
The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
Police later urged anyone who saw the collision or captured the incident on dashcam to come forward.
If you can help police with their investigation, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0261 of January 13.