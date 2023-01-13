Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following collision with car in Burnley's Accrington Road
Police have confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen car on a major road in Burnley this morning.
By Dominic Collis
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:26am
As reported in the Burnley Express, police closed part of Accrington Road running past Burnley Crematorium at its junction with Rossendale Road following the accident which took place around 8-40am.
The stretch from the junction with Rossendale Road and Network 65 Business park is still closed, and drivers should avoid the area.