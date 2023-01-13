News you can trust since 1877
Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following collision with car in Burnley's Accrington Road

Police have confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen car on a major road in Burnley this morning.

By Dominic Collis
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:26am

As reported in the Burnley Express, police closed part of Accrington Road running past Burnley Crematorium at its junction with Rossendale Road following the accident which took place around 8-40am.

Police warn drivers of delays as they close Accrington Road by Burnley Crematori...
The stretch from the junction with Rossendale Road and Network 65 Business park is still closed, and drivers should avoid the area.

Police closed part of Accrington Road at its junction with Rossendale Road in Burnley following the collision
