Northern says adoption groups could be just the ticket for Lancashire train stations
The train operator is keen to speak to groups of volunteers interested in adopting one of six stations across the county, including Rose Grove, Burnley Barracks, Burnley Central, Burnley Manchester Road, as well as Pleasington and Cherry Tree in Blackburn.
Hundreds of adopters are already active across the network, working in partnership with Northern to keep stations tidy and well presented.
Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern, said: “Station adoption groups provide a vital link between Northern and the communities we serve, and they all do fantastic work at our stations, providing the best possible environment for our customers and local people alike.
“We’re very fortunate to have so many people who care so deeply about the railway and I’m incredibly grateful for all the time they donate and all the hard work that makes such a difference to the station environment.
“Many of our stations have active adopters and ‘Friends of’ groups, but these six in Lancashire don’t and we’re looking for community volunteers who are willing to give their time to help us make a difference for their community.”
To find out more visit northernrailway.co.uk/community or email [email protected]
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.
The company has recently introduced 100 brand new trains as part of a £500m. investment in regional rail.