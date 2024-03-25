Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported in the Burnley Express in February, temporary traffic lights have again been installed at the junction with Rossendale Road, Accrington Road and Liverpool Road.

Motorists have experienced huge tailbacks in all directions today and are likely to in the coming weeks as a result of the works, which are connected to a new housing development in Accrington Road, Hapton.

Temporary traffic lights have been set up at the junction of Rossendale Road, Liverpool Road and Accrington Road in Burnley

Workers from JN Civils are installing 180mm gas mains in a job which is expected to be completed on May 17th. The related installation of electricity circuits is expected to go on until June 7th.