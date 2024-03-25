Motorists experiencing long traffic delays at junction of Accrington Road, Liverpool Road and Rossendale Road in Burnley
As reported in the Burnley Express in February, temporary traffic lights have again been installed at the junction with Rossendale Road, Accrington Road and Liverpool Road.
Motorists have experienced huge tailbacks in all directions today and are likely to in the coming weeks as a result of the works, which are connected to a new housing development in Accrington Road, Hapton.
Workers from JN Civils are installing 180mm gas mains in a job which is expected to be completed on May 17th. The related installation of electricity circuits is expected to go on until June 7th.
A number of highways projects are currently being carried out across Burnley resulting in long delays for frustrated motorists in the town. In particular, the £6m. Town 2 Turf development, which has caused huge delays around Centenary Way and Yorkshire Street.