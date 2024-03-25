Burnley brewery Moorhouse's session IPA 'Moonbeam' scoops silver medal at International Brewing and Cider Awards
Bosses from the Accrington Road based brewery were delighted to see that its ‘Moonbeam’ session IPA was picked out for praise at the brewing industry’s ‘Oscars’.
For the first time in its 138-year history, Manchester hosted the awards which date back to 1886 and have a rich history championing the world’s best brewers and cider-makers.
Judging took place over three days and provided an unparalleled opportunity for brewers and cidermakers to have their products evaluated by internationally acclaimed, commercially practicing international brewers and cidermakers, led by Chair of Beer Judging, Rob McCaig and Chair of Cider Judging, Gabe Cook.
Ruth Evans MBE, director of the International Brewing and Cider Awards, said: “It’s been an honour to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary beers and ciders across the world at our new home here in Manchester.
“We support the brewing and cidermaking industry on a not-for-profit basis, and the Awards has a long and rich history championing the best beers and ciders going into market.
“We’ve had some of the best brewers and cider makers in the world judge our prestigious competition and I’d like to personally thank all of them, as well as all the brewers and cidermakers who entered their products to make this year’s Awards one to remember.
“We’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide a platform to reward the best beers and ciders with the recognition they so truly deserve. And for the first time ever expand to launch our Festival, providing the public a chance to sample these award-winning drinks from the most extensive collection of international beers and cider in Europe.”
Rob McCaig, Chair of Beer Judging, said: “We’ve had such an outstanding line up of judges from all corners of the world, and they’ve all done a remarkable job tasting and evaluating some of the finest beers from around the globe.
“This year proved to be one of the toughest yet to determine which of the beers were deserving of a medal. We had an exceptional amount of great quality beers enter this year, making the job of our judging panel extremely difficult.”