Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosses from the Accrington Road based brewery were delighted to see that its ‘Moonbeam’ session IPA was picked out for praise at the brewing industry’s ‘Oscars’.

For the first time in its 138-year history, Manchester hosted the awards which date back to 1886 and have a rich history championing the world’s best brewers and cider-makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging took place over three days and provided an unparalleled opportunity for brewers and cidermakers to have their products evaluated by internationally acclaimed, commercially practicing international brewers and cidermakers, led by Chair of Beer Judging, Rob McCaig and Chair of Cider Judging, Gabe Cook.

Burnley brewery Moorhouse's saw its 'Moonbeam' session IPA win a silver medal at the International Brewing Awards 2024, held this year in Manchester

Ruth Evans MBE, director of the International Brewing and Cider Awards, said: “It’s been an honour to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary beers and ciders across the world at our new home here in Manchester.

“We support the brewing and cidermaking industry on a not-for-profit basis, and the Awards has a long and rich history championing the best beers and ciders going into market.

“We’ve had some of the best brewers and cider makers in the world judge our prestigious competition and I’d like to personally thank all of them, as well as all the brewers and cidermakers who entered their products to make this year’s Awards one to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide a platform to reward the best beers and ciders with the recognition they so truly deserve. And for the first time ever expand to launch our Festival, providing the public a chance to sample these award-winning drinks from the most extensive collection of international beers and cider in Europe.”

Rob McCaig, Chair of Beer Judging, said: “We’ve had such an outstanding line up of judges from all corners of the world, and they’ve all done a remarkable job tasting and evaluating some of the finest beers from around the globe.