M6 delays as crash causes miles of congestion between Lancaster and Preston
A crash on the M6 led to miles of queuing traffic in Lancashire this morning (Monday, September 26).
There were long delays on the M6 northbound after a crash between J33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and J34 (Lancaster) at around 6am.
The motorway was closed briefly, with traffic held between 6.10am and 6.25am, before the scene was cleared by 8.35am.
Lanes gradually reopened but congestion saw traffic queued for five miles back to Lancaster Services. It also led to delays along the A6 through Galgate towards Lancaster.
The AA reported delays of around 45 minutes on approach and an average travel speed of 5mph.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this stage, or whether anyone has been injured.
Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.
Latest update from National Highways
The agency tweeted: “One lane is running past the scene on the M6 northbound between J33 and J34 near Lancaster.