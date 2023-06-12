News you can trust since 1877
Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor closed in one direction as part of Town2Turf scheme

The main road outside Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, has now been shut in one direction as part of the £6m. Town2Turf scheme.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

The stretch of the road leading to Worsthorne was closed on Friday while work continues on the development.

It is the first phase of a major £6.1m. project to improve pedestrian links between the Turf Moor area and Burnley town centre. Work on the overall project is set to be completed in summer 2024.

However, the scheme has met with fierce criticisim from Burnley residents after trees were removed from the Centenary Way roundabout with many branding it “a waste of money.”

One side of Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor has been closed as part of the Town to Turf roadworks in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardOne side of Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor has been closed as part of the Town to Turf roadworks in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Two way temporary traffic lights will be in operation at times throughout the scheme, moving along the road as work progresses. The lights will be in place as and when necessary. At other times, when lights are not needed, the width of vehicle lanes will be reduced to allow continuation of two-way traffic.

The project is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

It forms part of wider plans to create a “regeneration corridor” from one side of the town centre to the other, from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.

One side of Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor has been closed as part of the Town to Turf roadworks in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardOne side of Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor has been closed as part of the Town to Turf roadworks in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The scheme will include the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street being replaced by a traffic light junction with pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, new pedestrian crossings, and improved paving, seating, and lighting.

