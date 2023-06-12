The stretch of the road leading to Worsthorne was closed on Friday while work continues on the development.

It is the first phase of a major £6.1m. project to improve pedestrian links between the Turf Moor area and Burnley town centre. Work on the overall project is set to be completed in summer 2024.

However, the scheme has met with fierce criticisim from Burnley residents after trees were removed from the Centenary Way roundabout with many branding it “a waste of money.”

One side of Harry Potts Way outside Turf Moor has been closed as part of the Town to Turf roadworks in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Two way temporary traffic lights will be in operation at times throughout the scheme, moving along the road as work progresses. The lights will be in place as and when necessary. At other times, when lights are not needed, the width of vehicle lanes will be reduced to allow continuation of two-way traffic.

The project is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

It forms part of wider plans to create a “regeneration corridor” from one side of the town centre to the other, from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.

