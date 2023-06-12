Police appeal following multi-vehicle collision on M65 leaves elderly man with serious head injuries
Officers were called to the westbound carriageway at Junction 6 at 2-35pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a collision involving a Audi Q5, a Nissan X-Trail, a Vauxhall Corsa, a Nissan Micra and a Ford Kuga.
The driver of the X-Trail, a man in his 80s, suffered serious head injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the Audi and a passenger in the X-Trail suffered less serious injuries.
Nobody has been arrested.
T/Sgt Thomas Malley, Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man suffering very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.
“We are now working to establish the exact cause of the collision and I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with dashcam footage which would help our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”
The motorway was closed for several hours while investigation work was carried out.
Anyone with information is asked to email 8190@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 934 of June 11.
Lane closures will remain in place for the rest of the day until the whole of the westbound carriageway between Accrington and Blackburn can be closed overnight for emergency resurfacing.
Two lanes of the three lane westbound carriageway between Junction 7 for Accrington and Junction 6 for Blackburn will remain closed until 9pm tonight. All three lanes will then close overnight - from 9pm to 6am - for the resurfacing. A signed diversion between junction 7 and junction 6 will be in place overnight.