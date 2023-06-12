Officers were called to the westbound carriageway at Junction 6 at 2-35pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a collision involving a Audi Q5, a Nissan X-Trail, a Vauxhall Corsa, a Nissan Micra and a Ford Kuga.

The driver of the X-Trail, a man in his 80s, suffered serious head injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Audi and a passenger in the X-Trail suffered less serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information following a smash on the M65

Nobody has been arrested.

T/Sgt Thomas Malley, Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man suffering very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We are now working to establish the exact cause of the collision and I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with dashcam footage which would help our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”

The motorway was closed for several hours while investigation work was carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to email 8190@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 934 of June 11.

Lane closures will remain in place for the rest of the day until the whole of the westbound carriageway between Accrington and Blackburn can be closed overnight for emergency resurfacing.