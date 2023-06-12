Westbound M65 motorway near Blackburn down to one lane for emergency resurfacing
Two lanes of the three lane westbound carriageway between junction 7 for Accrington and junction 6 for Blackburn are likely to be closed until this evening following a serious collision along the motorway yesterday (Sunday).
The collision, involving five vehicles, happened shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon requiring the full closure of the westbound carriageway for a police incident investigation. The eastbound carriageway was also closed during the afternoon to allow an air ambulance to attend the scene.
A diesel oil spillage has damaged sections of lane one and lane two of the westbound carriageway and these will need to be resurfaced throughout today with only lane three open past the scene for much of the day. Drivers are advised to delay their journeys or choose alternative routes should they wish to avoid likely congestion.