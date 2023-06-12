Two lanes of the three lane westbound carriageway between junction 7 for Accrington and junction 6 for Blackburn are likely to be closed until this evening following a serious collision along the motorway yesterday (Sunday).

The collision, involving five vehicles, happened shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon requiring the full closure of the westbound carriageway for a police incident investigation. The eastbound carriageway was also closed during the afternoon to allow an air ambulance to attend the scene.

Parts of the M65 will be closed today

