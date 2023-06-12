News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Westbound M65 motorway near Blackburn down to one lane for emergency resurfacing

Drivers are being advised a section of the M65 east of Blackburn will be subject to lane closures for the rest of today (Monday).
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST

Two lanes of the three lane westbound carriageway between junction 7 for Accrington and junction 6 for Blackburn are likely to be closed until this evening following a serious collision along the motorway yesterday (Sunday).

The collision, involving five vehicles, happened shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon requiring the full closure of the westbound carriageway for a police incident investigation. The eastbound carriageway was also closed during the afternoon to allow an air ambulance to attend the scene.

Read More
Part of M65 motorway closed after road traffic collision
Parts of the M65 will be closed todayParts of the M65 will be closed today
Parts of the M65 will be closed today
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A diesel oil spillage has damaged sections of lane one and lane two of the westbound carriageway and these will need to be resurfaced throughout today with only lane three open past the scene for much of the day. Drivers are advised to delay their journeys or choose alternative routes should they wish to avoid likely congestion.

Related topics:BlackburnM65DriversAccrington