Bus users in Burnley can look forward to more frequent and later services that will take effect from this weekend.

Extra journeys will start from Sunday (July 21st) on a number of key routes which are already popular, but where services were limited. The extra services are being funded thanks to Lancashire’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, for which Lancashire County Council has secured £41.9m of funding to date. It means that passengers on these routes can take advantage of the £1 after 7pm single fare.

Details of the routes affected are: (Service 152 between Preston and Burnley) The 152 bus service between Preston and Blackburn will be extended from its existing journeys at 10pm and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays to Mondays to Thursdays. Meanwhile, the Friday night and Saturday night 8.28pm and 9.28pm buses from Burnley to Blackburn via Preston will be extended to Mondays to Thursdays. Some further updates to timetables can be expected to improve reliability.

(Service 483 between Rawtenstall and Burnley) More evening buses will run on the 483 bus route, covering Rawtenstall, Water and Burnley, from Monday to Saturday. The new journeys will start at 11.08pm from Rawtenstall to Burnley, and at 9.20pm and 10.20pm from Burnley to Rawtenstall, while several updates to the timetable are expected in future to boost reliability.

County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “One of our main aims is to encourage more people to use the bus by providing extra journeys at times that people find convenient. For the people of Lancashire, this is a huge benefit as they can now travel on any bus in Lancashire for £1 for each journey, after 7pm, seven days a week and all day Sunday. I'd encourage as many residents as possible to try them.”