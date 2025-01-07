Drivers warned to take care as black ice forms on Burnley's roads this evening and accidents reported in Manchester Road and Bacup Road
An appeal has gone out for motorists to take care on the roads tonight as temperatures drop and icy conditions prevail.
Gritting crews are out across the borough as black ice has formed on the roads, causing a number of accidents across the area including Bacup Road and Manchester Road in Burnley and Keighley Road in Laneshawbridge.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council’s gritting crew said: “Please drive very carefully tonight. Just because you can see the black tarmac and the snow has gone, doesn't mean it's not slippy.”
