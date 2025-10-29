Campaign for Better Transport in Burnley as part of its Bus Stop Stories campaign

Campaign for Better Transport will be in Burnley today to find out more about local bus services as part of its Bus Stop Stories campaign.

The visit is part of a five-day bus tour which started in Penzance.

Michael Solomon Williams, from Campaign for Better Transport, will travel by bus through England and Wales collecting people’s experiences of local buses both on board and at the bus stop.

The stories will be turned into a series of videos called ‘Bus Stop Stories’ and launched on social media.

Burnley Bus Station. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Michael Solomon Williams, Head of Campaigns at Campaign for Better Transport will be stopping off at Burnley Bus Station today at 4-30pm .

He said: “Buses connect communities and bring us together, but our national research has discovered that the quality of bus stops across the country is very inconsistent, and that can put people off using the bus.

“We want to change that by using real people’s voices and experiences to push for a national standard for bus stops. There already exists a national standard for railway stations and for information on board buses, so why not at bus stops too?

“If you use buses and have an opinion on what could make them better, or want to share how great your local bus stop is, look out for me at a bus stop near you and share your story so we can change things.”

Campaign for Better Transport research found that whilst 86% of people live within a ten-minute walk of their nearest bus stop, almost a quarter (23%) are put off using the bus because of poorly maintained bus shelters.

Only half of survey respondents said their nearest bus stop has a shelter

Just 16% have up-to-date maps of routes in the area

Just 16% have access to live updates about bus arrivals.

Yet simple improvements – like an up-to-date legible timetable - would encourage people to travel by bus more frequently with more than half (52%) of people saying they would use buses more if they had better information at bus stops.

To address the issues around poor bus stops and encourage more people to use the bus, Campaign for Better Transport is calling for a National Bus Stop Standard which would require all stops to provide specific facilities and information as a minimum.