Lancashire County Council placed the restrictions at the junction of Briercliffe Road and Queen Victoria Street after two cars collided there last November, with one crashing into Brunlea Estate Agents and causing structural damage to the building.

They will remain in place while repair work is carried out to the building and until it is deemed safe. A spokesperson for Brunlea Estate Agents said the work has started and expected to be completed by the end of October.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "The temporary lights in place at the junction of Briercliffe Road and Queen Victoria Street are needed due to structural problems with the building on the corner, which was damaged by a vehicle, and will only be removed once Burnley Council's building control team are satisfied that the building is safe.

"The timing of temporary traffic lights can be affected when people drive through on red, however, we have not been contacted about any issues with these lights. If there are any problems, the quickest way to get them resolved is to call the emergency number for the company that manages them, which is posted at the location, however, we or the police will also respond if people contact us."