Burnley Council is to buy two more empty homes as part of its drive to cut the number of vacant and decaying properties in the borough.

The council’s ruling executive will later today be asked to authorise the start of compulsory purchase order proceedings to acquire two houses that have stood empty for 16 and seven years. The properties will be refurbished and sold.

The proceeds from the sale of the properties is recycled back into the council’s Empty Homes Programme for further acquisitions and renovations.

Burnley Council looks set to start CPO proceedings on two empty homes in the borough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two houses are in 4 Oat Street, Padiham (vacant since March 25, 2016) and 32 Hurtley Street, Burnley (vacant since September 28, 2007).

A report to the senior councillors says: “The owners/trustees of these properties have been contacted and have either not responded at all or due to circumstances beyond their control are unable to sell the property with a view that it would be brought back in to use.

“They are long term vacant properties, being empty, in one case it is understood for some 16 years.

“Council officers have inspected the properties and verified that they are vacant, one of the properties is in serious disrepair and has recently been served notices in respect of pest control with no response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without intervention by the council the properties may remain vacant, continue to deteriorate, attract anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and arson, all of which cause fear in local residents, resulting in a declining neighbourhood.

“The executive will note that a previous report was brought in July 2023, seeking approval for several compulsory purchases at that time, we could not include these due to pursuing acquisition by agreement which has been unsuccessful due to complications with the title in respect of one property and the owner not responding to attempts at contact with the other, leaving the council no other alternative but to pursue compulsory purchase.

“We can reasonably assume, given past experience, that the selling prices for the properties would vary from between £70,000 to around £85,000 once renovated.