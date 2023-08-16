Burnley Parkrun set to celebrate 500th birthday
And to celebrate the landmark event organisers want to encourage 500 runners or walkers to take part. The parkun is a free 5k event held every Saturday morning at 9am around parks in the UK.
Burnley's event , which has been running for 11 years, involves a two-lap course in Towneley Park.
The Burnley Parkrun averages around 260 runners every week. Organiser Karen Holland said: "Reaching 500 is a special occasion for everyone involved in Burnley Parkrun.
"I don't think when we started parkrun around 11 years ago in Towneley Park that we thought it would attract so many people. It is its own community."
Over those years, more than 14,000 people have finished the Burnley parkrun, including including Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead OBE.
Parkrun is open to everyone and, to get a registered time, people need to get their own barcode from the parkrun website.