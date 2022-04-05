Burnley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A56, from 9pm April 1 to 5am April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

• A56, from 8pm February 28 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.