Burnley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week
Burnley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A56, from 9pm April 1 to 5am April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.
• A56, from 8pm February 28 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
• M65, from 8pm April 1 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.