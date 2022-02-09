Burnley road closures: Further M65 misery expected for motorists

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on until the weekend:

• M65, from 8pm February 4 to 7am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

Burnley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid on the M65 network this week.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M65, from 8pm February 12 to 7am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 10 - eight lane closures due to resurfacing.