VIDEO: Latest traffic delays at Gannow

As revealed by the Burnley Express on Friday, safety work is currently being carried out by Lancashire County Council on the busy road system in Burnley.

But frustrated drivers have been venting their anger on social media at the delays caused by the work which is set to continue until Friday March 4th.

Our videographer travelled to the scene to capture this video and photographs on the latest delays.

Traffic queued at the Gannow roundabout in Burnley

The next closures planned will take place on the following dates and locations:

Saturday February 26th - Closure in place on the southbound side of the motorway with diversion via roundabout

Sunday February 27th – Closure in place on the northbound side of the motorway with diversion via roundabout.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The work currently taking place on Gannow Top bridge is to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Safety work being carried out on a bridge at the Gannow roundabout

"There will be lane closures on the roundabout with overnight closures in place on the motorway on five nights to allow the existing parapet to be removed, and the new one to be installed.

"During the overnight closures only one side of the motorway will be closed at any one time, allowing vehicles to exit at junction 10 and immediately rejoin the motorway on the other side of the bridge via the roundabout.