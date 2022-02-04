Update on Burnley's Gannow Top bridge work as delays continue

Lancashire County Council told the Burnley Express today that work currently taking place on Gannow Top bridge to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists will mean lane closures on the roundabout until Friday March 4th.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The work currently taking place on Gannow Top bridge is to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

"There will be lane closures on the roundabout with overnight closures in place on the motorway on five nights to allow the existing parapet to be removed, and the new one to be installed.

"During the overnight closures only one side of the motorway will be closed at any one time, allowing vehicles to exit at junction 10 and immediately rejoin the motorway on the other side of the bridge via the roundabout.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience and grateful for people's patience while we carry out this work."

Closures as follows:

Lane closures in place on the roundabout at all times until Friday March 4th.

Overnight closures as follows from 11-45pm to 5am

Tuesday February 2nd - Closure in place on the northbound side of the motorway with diversion via roundabout

Saturday February 5th and Sunday February 6th - Closure in place on the southbound side of the motorway with diversion via roundabout

Saturday February 26th - Closure in place on the southbound side of the motorway with diversion via roundabout