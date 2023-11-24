Burnley road closures and roadworks starting next week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Lasting between one day and a week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
See below for the full list (sorted in alphabetical order by street name):
ACCRINGTON ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28 – Nov 30. What: Lane closure. Why: Installation of wooden telegraph poles carrying fibre cables.BARNFIELD AVENUE, WORSTHORNE-WITH-HURSTWOOD. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service.BILLINGTON ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works.BRANCH ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Disconnect service. Number of potential reasons incl. theft of gas and compliance.BURNLEY ROAD, HAPTON. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Two-way signals. Why: Installation of wooden telegraph poles carrying fibre cables.COAL CLOUGH LANE, BURNLEY: When: Nov 28 – Nov 30. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service.COLNE ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28 – Nov 30. What: Lane closure. Why: Installation of wooden telegraph poles carrying fibre cables.EASTERN AVENUE, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28. What: Two-way signals. Why: Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation.HEATH STREET, BURNLEY. When: Nov 29 – Dec 5. What: Give and take.LEAMINGTON AVENUE, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Some carriageway incursion. LYDGATE, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28 – Nov 30. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection.MANCHESTER ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: No carriageway incursion. Why: Remedial works to seal saw cut.MARSDEN COURT, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28 – Nov 30. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Maintenance dig required to clear duct blockage to provide new serviceMITELLA STREET, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28. What: Two-way signals. Why: Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavationMOORLAND ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 29 – Dec 1. What: Give and take. Why: Poling works.MORSE STREET, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28 – Nov 30. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Remedial works to footway.OXFORD ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 28 – Nov 29. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Gang to rectify defective reinstatementPALMERSTON STREET, PADIHAM. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Remedial works to carriageway. QUEENS PARK ROAD, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Two way signal. Why: Remedial works to carriageway. RAVENOAK LANE, WORSTHORNE-WITH-HURSTWOOD. When: Nov 28 – Nov 30. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service. RIDGE AVENUE, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Two-way signals. Why: Remedial works in the carriageway.THE LONG CAUSEWAY, CLIVIGER. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Two-way signals. TOWNFIELD AVENUE, WORSTHORNE-WITH-HURSTWOOD. When: Nov 29 – Dec 1. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: To rectify defective reinstatement in the footway.TRAFALGAR STREET, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 29. What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Clear blockages.WESTGATE, BURNLEY. When: Nov 27 – Nov 28. What: Some carriageway incursion.