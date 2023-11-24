High praise for St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley from Catholic Schools' Inspectorate
The assessment, at St Augustine’s RC Primary, whose head is Sinead Colbeck, was carried out on behalf of the Bishop of Salford, the Right Rev. John Arnold. Looking at the faith life of the school it was found to be ‘good’ overall with a number of outstanding elements.
The report stated that the ‘staff and governors, led by an inspirational head teacher, ensure that all pupils receive excellent pastoral care with concrete commitment to young people whose circumstances have made them vulnerable.”
The report praised the school’s Gold Award for Attachment and Trauma Sensitive Practice, showing that pupils are well-supported pastorally and that their well-being was prioritised.
The report said: “Pupils are keen to take on leadership roles, behave well, are happy, confident and feel secure and there is a strong culture of welcome and joy in the school.
“Staff talk about seeing all in the school community as ‘family’ and this means they go the extra mile to ensure all, including groups whose circumstances have made them hard to reach, experience excellent pastoral care.”
The report praised the fact each day begins with welcome, prayer and reflection time and said staff were ‘exemplary role models for pupils, bearing witness to the school’s Catholic life and mission.’
It went on to say: “A high standard of chaplaincy provision ensures opportunities for the spiritual and moral development of pupils and staff.
“The shape and meaning of the church’s liturgical year is well expressed through the school’s prayer life and parents are rightly proud of their school and value the support given.