We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

- Road traffic collision in Poulton-le-Fylde

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision in Normoss Road at around 1am.

The incident involved one vehicle.

Firefighters used a hearth kit and worked to make the scene safe.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were in attendance for around 15 minutes.

- Vehicle fire in Heysham

One fire engine from Morecambe attended a vehicle fire in Bold Street at around 2.50am.

The incident involved one vehicle in a back alley.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel.

They were in attendance for one hour.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was launched.

- Commercial building fire in Blackpool

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham attended a commercial building fire in Mansfield Road at around 3.45am.

The incident involved an industrial oven inside a commercial property.

Firefighters used a hearth kit, a thermal imaging camera, a fog spike, and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They remained in attendance for around one and a half hours.

- Domestic building fire in Burnley

Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson attended a domestic building fire in Grindleton Grove at around 2pm.

The incident involved the kitchen of a first-floor flat.

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for half an hour.

- Animal rescue in Colne

Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne attended an animal rescue in Whitewalls Drive at around 4.55pm.

The incident involved a deer that had become stuck in some fencing.

Firefighters used a high-pressure airbag to release the animal.

They were in attendance for around 20 minutes.

- Chimney fire in Carnforth

One fire engine from Carnforth attended a chimney fire in Lancaster Road at around 6.55pm.

The incident involved the chimney of a domestic property.

Firefighters used a hearth kit and small tools to investigate the fire.

They were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14

- Vehicle fire in Leyland

One fire engine from Leyland attended a vehicle fire in Centurion Way at around 10am.

The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight on the roadway when crews arrived.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for half an hour.

- Domestic building fire in Buckshaw Village

Three fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Chorley attended a domestic building fire in Byers Walk at around 10.25am.

The incident involved a tumble dryer inside a domestic property.

Firefighters used a hearth kit and worked to remove the appliance and make the scene safe.

They were in attendance for half an hour.

- Vehicle fire in Blackburn

One fire engine from Blackburn attended a vehicle fire in Whalley New Road at around 10.45am.

The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight on the roadway when crews arrived.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for half an hour.

