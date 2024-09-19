The physical activity competition Beat the Street Pendle gets off on the right foot!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendle's exciting six week active travel competition is now underway! It's free to sign up, to take part and to get more active! Can we go further than Burnley's efforts in 2021 and 2023?

The Beat the Street Pendle game has launched with more than 4,000 participants signing up on its first day and together walking, cycling, and rolling their way to more than 2670 miles.

Beat the Street Pendle is a free, interactive game that encourages people to walk, cycle and wheel for prizes; it started yesterday (Wednesday) morning and takes place for six weeks until 7pm on Wednesday, 30th October.

Residents may have seen beeping and flashing sensors called ‘Beat Boxes’ which have been placed on lampposts around the borough to help participants explore the local area and all it has to offer and to develop the habit of regular exercise. To play, players join a school, community, or a workplace team and collect a card from one of the distribution centres listed at www.beatthestreet.me/pendle or alternatively, players over the age of 13 can download the free Beat the Street app to play the game on their phone.

The first week of the game is themed ‘Go Play’ for players to get to grips with the rules and subsequent weeks have a different focus, from Go Explore to Go Wild and Go Travel. Every journey counts, and players can play as little or as much as possible! The Department of Health recommendation is 150 minutes of activity a week for adults while children should engage in moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity for at least 60 minutes and up to several hours every day.

Every time you visit two or more Beat Boxes, you help your health, add to your team’s points and the overall community challenge total!

Beat the Street Pendle has been commissioned by Pendle Leisure Trust. It is funded by Pendle Leisure Trust, Canal & River Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, Pendle West Primary Care Network, Lancashire County Council, Pendle Borough Council, Active Lancashire, Nelson Town Council, Brierfield Town Council, Great Places Housing Group, and the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Alison Goode, Chief Executive of Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “Beat the Street Pendle is off to a great start! Thanks to everyone who has signed up so far and please keep encouraging your friends, family and neighbours to get involved and join your team! The competition is open to all and provides an incredible opportunity to support children and their families to become active as a habit, through a fun and friendly game.

“We’re delighted that the game will give everyone of ages and abilities the opportunity to explore the area, to spend time together as a family and to enjoy walking, cycling and rolling outdoors in all the wonderful green spaces across our borough.”

More information is available at www.beatthestreet.me/pendle and on social media at @BTSPendle