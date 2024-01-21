Storm Isha brings tree crashing down in Brierfield
People are being urged to heed weather warnings after Storm Isha brought a tree crashing down in Brierfield this evening.
The tree smashed through a wall next to a bus stop in Burnley Road, near to the junction of Townley Street, at around 8-30pm. A police vehicle is currently at the scene diverting traffic around the obstacle.
Widespread warnings are in place across the UK as Storm Isha brings rain and gusts of wind of up to 90mph. Electricity companies have reported cuts to thousands of homes across the country – including 5,000 in the North-West of England.