The tree smashed through a wall next to a bus stop in Burnley Road, near to the junction of Townley Street, at around 8-30pm. A police vehicle is currently at the scene diverting traffic around the obstacle.

Widespread warnings are in place across the UK as Storm Isha brings rain and gusts of wind of up to 90mph. Electricity companies have reported cuts to thousands of homes across the country – including 5,000 in the North-West of England.