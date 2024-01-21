Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called around 1-50pm yesterday to a report of an assault in Hargher Clough Park. It was reported a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed, suffering a minor head injury.

Kyle Kaylor (19) of Cog Lane, was arrested on suspicion of assault and charged with Section 18 - attempted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.