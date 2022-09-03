News you can trust since 1877
'Significant gas leak' in Padiham leads to closure of road

Police have closed a road in Padiham over a suspected significant gas leak which has seen firefighters and gas engineers mobilised.

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:21 pm

Officers closed Manchester Road at the junction of Lancaster Drive in the last few minutes due to a significant gas leak in the area.

A police spokesman said: “This closure is for cars and pedestrians. Access can be gained to Hapton via Accrington Road. If possible, please try to stay away from the area. Fire brigade and gas engineers are in attendance.

A gas leak has caused the closure of a road in Padiham
