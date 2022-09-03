'Significant gas leak' in Padiham leads to closure of road
Police have closed a road in Padiham over a suspected significant gas leak which has seen firefighters and gas engineers mobilised.
By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:21 pm
Officers closed Manchester Road at the junction of Lancaster Drive in the last few minutes due to a significant gas leak in the area.
A police spokesman said: “This closure is for cars and pedestrians. Access can be gained to Hapton via Accrington Road. If possible, please try to stay away from the area. Fire brigade and gas engineers are in attendance.