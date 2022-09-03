Three fire crews tackle commercial premises waste fire in Clitheroe
Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Great Harwood were mobilised to a fire in a commercial premises on Henthorn Road in Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 1:41 pm
On arrival at around 5am today (Saturday), the fire crews found five large waste skips on fire.
Firefighters then used two 45mm main jets, two hose reel jets and a light portable pump to extinguish the fires.
Most Popular
-
1
Cost of living crisis: Burnley's Craven Heifer landlady admits fears over rising energy costs this winter
-
2
18 photos of Harry Potter themed wedding at Burnley's Oaks Hotel
-
3
Major road into Burnley closed for a month after sink hole appeared almost ready to re-open
-
4
Touching tributes to lifelong biker Bill Scott who died in collision on A59 near Clitheroe
-
5
Burnley top of the list for film location scouts thanks to runaway success of shows like 'Brassic,' Netflix's 'Bank of Dave' and classic film 'The King's Speech' / Burnley Brand Manager Rachel Bayley
Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours and 30 minutes.
It is not known at this stage how the fire started.