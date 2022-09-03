News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three fire crews tackle commercial premises waste fire in Clitheroe

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Great Harwood were mobilised to a fire in a commercial premises on Henthorn Road in Clitheroe.

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 1:41 pm

On arrival at around 5am today (Saturday), the fire crews found five large waste skips on fire.

Firefighters then used two 45mm main jets, two hose reel jets and a light portable pump to extinguish the fires.

Read More

Read More
Nelson car fire spread to two houses
Three fire crews battled the blaze in Clitheroe

Most Popular

Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours and 30 minutes.

It is not known at this stage how the fire started.

Clitheroe